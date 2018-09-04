Make charges against journalist public, KEG asks police

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Monday trashed charges against detained journalist Aasif Sultan and maintained that the police statement was too vague to be accepted as a reason.

The Guild in a marathon meeting in Srinagar discussed various issues including the arrest of journalist Aasif Sultan by Indian police.

“While the newspapers have routinely started getting notices to explain things that have gone into print, there are very disturbing reports about reporters being asked to disclose sources, something that has not happened even during the emergency,” KEG said in a statement issued in Srinagar after the meeting.

The statement said that recently a magazine journalist Aasif Sultan was detained and an FIR was filed against him after six days of detention.

“The police must make public the charges against him. The incriminating material, the police have stated in a routine statement is too vague to be accepted as a reason,” the statement added.

“The law enforcing agencies must understand the reality that every journalist’s laptop will have incriminating material because data collection is the fundamental activity of the reporters,” the statement said.

In this case, KEG reiterated that a reporter cannot be forced to reveal his sources and it is considered illegal across the democracies of the world.—KMS

