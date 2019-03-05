Make capital model city

AS against other major cities of the country, Islamabad is undoubtedly the most planned one but due to lack of civic planning, it is now also faced with problems such as traffic congestion, sanitation, drinking water, lack of entertainment facilities and decent modes of transportation and travel.

Chairing a meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to speed up efforts for transforming Islamabad into a model beautiful city. After assuming power, the present government had also established a Commission with a view to revisiting the Master Plan of capital city. A Greek firm, Doxiadis, had prepared the Master Plan in 1960 with the suggestion for its revision after every 20 years. However, successive governments never revised it which resulted in a lack of civic planning in the city. Therefore, it is important that a comprehensive review is carried out keeping in view the changing requirements and make it relevant to the present day needs. Previous government indeed had started some important projects in order to improve the landscape of the capital. Amongst them was the project of the widening of Islamabad Expressway, the major artery that links the capital with other cities.

The project is in limbo ever since the installation of the present government as no progress has been made to further widen and expand the road from Karaal Chowk to Rawat. As a result, great traffic congestion is seen in the morning and evening rush hours on this portion of the Expressway. As PM has given direction for completion of development projects in the capital, we will urge the authorities concerned to give priority to this project and CDA should not see the housing societies located on both sides of the Expressway as its rival since these are helping in meeting the increasing residential demands both in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Construction of Nullah Leh Expressway will also go a long way in addressing the issue of traffic congestion on major roads. An integrated transport system in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has become need of the hour keeping in view the rise of population in the twin cities and people for a long time are demanding a metro train project from Rawat to Islamabad Secretariat. Then, apart from constructing new hospitals in the capital, special focus should be given to improving the services at the existing health facilities. Problems of sanitation are also cropping up in the city. How does Imran Khan give practical shape to his words and commitments is yet to be seen?

Share on: WhatsApp