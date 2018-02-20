Majyd Aziz elected President of SAFE

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Majyd Aziz, President Employers Federation of Pakistan, was unanimously elected as First formal President of South Asian Forum of Employers at a ceremony at Sindh Governor House in the presence of Governor Muhammad Zubair who was the Chief Guest. His candidature was proposed by Mr Rajeev Dubey of Employers Federation of India and seconded by Farooq Ahmed of Bangladesh Employers Federation.

Kanishka Weerasinghe, Director General of Employers Federation of Ceylon, was unanimously elected First formally elected Vice President of SAFE. His nomination was leopard by Mr Hansa Ram Pandey of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and seconded by Naqibullah Safi of Afghanistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Mohammad Zubair, Governor Sindh, congratulated both of them and expressed the hope that they would work to achieve the objectives of SAFE and bring unanimity and cooperation among Employers Organizations of South Asia.