MAJU starts Kamyab Jawan Program

City Reporter Prime Minister Imran Khan’s program “ Kamyab Jawan” for preparing skilled youths for national development and prosperity has also been started at the Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) from this week. According to a spokesman of the University four courses of six months duration have been launched in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission. He told that over 150 students have been selected on merit basis for the participation in four professional courses, which are Artificial Intelligence, PCB fabrication, Web graphic mobile application and Cyber Security.