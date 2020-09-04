Home Karachi MAJU ready to restart academic activities

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) finalized arrangements to restart academic activities after a break of six month due to pandemic of Corona Virus crisis as per guideline provided by Higher Education Commission, (HEC) subject to approval of the government. After resuming academic activities, the students who have taken admissions in next semester, Fall-2020 will be allowed to attend classes at University campus first, later on all other student of the university will be called to attend the classes in next phases.

