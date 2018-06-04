MAJU new course for colleges students

In order to attract colleges students towards University educational environment, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) will start a new academic course named MAJU Talent Hunt Drive from June 22.

During this new eight week duration course the students will get an opportunity to improve their weaknesses in Mathematics, Computing, Engineering, Biotechnology and Entrepreneur subjects so that they may continue university education without any difficulty.Moreover, students will also receive career counseling sessions from senior executives from industry and academia. The students who will pass all the courses will be eligible for admissions to MAJU without admission test. — NNI

