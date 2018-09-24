MAJU, Khazar University, Azerbaijan sign MoU for academic cooperation

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) and Khazar University, Baku, Azerbaijan have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for academic cooperation with each other.

From MAJU Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Dr. Kamran Azim and Rector, Khizar University, Dr.Hassan Niknafs have signed MOU.

This agreement is based on the reciprocity principle and expresses the genuine interest of both universities in exchanging students, Scholars, academic information and dual degree programs, in the hope and belief that such programs and international education at both institutions will be substantially enhanced.

As per MOU, MAJU and Khazar University besides exchanging students and Faculty/ staff will encourage the development and implementation of visiting scholars/tutors, cultural exchange, cooperative /collaborative research projects, cooperative (joint and double) degree and joint summer programs at respective campuses.

Both Universities will cooperate for short term training programs/ projects and service –learning programs, cooperative and exchange lecturing plans and lecture content, conferences and seminars, academic supervision of graduate /post-graduate students.

