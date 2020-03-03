MAJU holds informative session on coronavirus

Dean, faculty of life Sciences, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim has said that it has been narrated in a Hadith “ if an epidemic spreads, do not flee, face it bravely otherwise it is likely to spread further, as per medical science study, thousands of viruses exist but very few spread, the coronavirus was existing thousands of years ago but this virus never became epidemic before, it was first time came in the picture last year in China, however the death toll is significantly lower in comparison to other fatal diseases. He was addressing the students at a informative session on Nova coronavirus disease and safety measure at University auditorium. Head of Biosciences department Dr. Huma Jawed also briefed the students at the session. Dr. Huma Jawed in her presentation on the disease told the students that its symptoms are similar to a common influenza disease; it is more prevalent in older people, especially hypertension, diabetes and heart disease patients and does not have much effect on younger people. She said that there is no specific treatment for this disease, so the approach used to treat patients with coronaviru-related infection with the clinical symptoms. She said that if there is a fever for several days, the cough does not go away after taking some syrups and there is some difficulty in breathing then immediately go to the doctor to have laboratory testa. She said that don’t hide your disease from others, do not neglect treatment. She also that there is no approved medicine available in the market for coronavirus.–PR