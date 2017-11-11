Majority of Pakistanis want elections on scheduled time

Fazl meets Shehbaz, rejects demand of early polls

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (63%) opine that the next elections should be held at their scheduled time in 2018.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “As you know that every five years there are elections in Pakistan. Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has recently called for an early election (i.e. before the next elections in 2018). Do you think the next elections should be held at their scheduled time – 2018 or should they be held early?”

In response to this question, 37% said they should be held earlier, and 63% said they should be held at their scheduled time in 2018. 32% PPP supporters said they should be held earlier, and 68% said they should be held at their scheduled time in 2018. 31% PML-N supporters said they should be held earlier, and 69% said they should be held at their scheduled time in 2018 whereas, 63% PTI supporters said they should be held earlier, and 37% said they should be held at their scheduled time in 2018.

Meanwhile, Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman called on the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here today. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including the political situation came under discussion.

Both the leaders termed the demand for holding of early elections as next to impossible and agreed to continue playing their positive roles for the strengthening of the democracy in future as well.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that everybody should play its role for the sake of national development and necessitated the need for following tolerance, unity and cohesion.

Everybody should jointly work for the sake of the country, he added. He regretted that the elements that have failed to perform in their province are now talking about early elections.

The performance of the elements that are leveling baseless allegations has been fully exposed in their province. These are those elements which left the people of their province at the mercy of dengue and escaped to the mountains.

He lamented that Pakistan was willingly weakened by falsehood and mendacity. The people will again reject the political liars through the power of their vote.

We are required to rid the country of problems by adopting collective vision and efforts so that it could move further towards progress, concluded the Chief Minister.