Majority-holder PML-N has right to elect Senate chief

Peshawar

Senior PMLN leaders here Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was in strong position to elect Chairman Senate after the party’s strength has jumped to 33 senators in the Upper House of the Parliament after March 3 polls. PMLN Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP that PML(N) backed candidates has won 15 seats in the recent Senate elections including 11 senators from Punjab, two each senators from KP and

Federal Capital, raising its total strength to 33 in the Upper House and was in a powerful position to elect its Chairman Senate. He said PMLN’s Dilawar Khan and Pir Sabir Shah were elected from KP that has reflected our MPAs unshakable trust in the policies and leadership of Nawaz Sharif. “PMLN is in contact with like minded political parties and independents senators to get their support for the office of Chairman Senate,” he remarked.

Nalota maintained that Leader of the House in Senate and Chairman PMLN, Zafarul Haq, former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Pervez Rasheed and former PML(N) KP President, Pir Sabir Shah were favorite candidates for the Office of Chairman Senate,” he said. “The veteran leaguers have vast experiences in parliamentary politics, association with Pakistan Muslim League-N and made long contributions in the national politics and promotion of democracy,” he said, adding they are the trust worthy aides of PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and their personality was acceptable to all beyond of any shadow of doubts.

It is an established norm in the parliamentary politics that political parties with majority votes was asked to elect leader of the of the houses for bicameral legislature. Therefore, the PMLN that emerged victorious in the Senate Polls has the right to elect their Chairman as they are short of only four senators to acquire the required strength for the Upper House of the Parliament. The strength of PMLN and its allies have reached to 48 in the recent senate polls where the PPP stood its second position with 22 senators and PTI 12 senators.—APP