Major websites suffer outage in Pakistan, parts of world due to Cloudflare routing error

ISLAMABAD – Several websites and services were inaccessible on Wednesday due to Cloudflare’s routing error. The outage reportedly started in the Asian region and then also reported in other countries including the US.

Internet users were unable to access several major websites in the network of CloudFlare, which is the leading network service for content delivery.

Some Pakistani news websites were hit by the recent bug, and system administrators revealed as besides the outage, users are facing a slower browsing experience.

People also reached out to CloudFlare, and the service management giant said it is looking into network performance issues in the region. The company in a statement said they are working to investigate issues with network performance in APAC region.

More updated to follow, it said in an update released at around midday.

Amid the outage, several users took to social media to discuss the glitch.

Social Media Reactions

Cloudflare seems to have issues this morning (UTC).

It's not your site or services' fault.. just saying 🤠 More on @cloudflare status page here:https://t.co/Otw8BhKbDc pic.twitter.com/ch6wXTBG5M — Wasseem Khayrattee (ka-ra-tey) (@wkhayrattee) May 31, 2023