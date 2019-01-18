Major terror bid foiled, two held with explosives

Our Correspondent

Dera Ghazi Khan

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid and arrested two terrorists of a banned outfit with hand grenades and explosives here on Thursday.

The CTD sources said that on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists, operation was conducted in Jhoke Uttra area of Dera Ghazi Khan. During operation, two terrorists of a defunct organization including Bilal and Kashif were apprehended with three hand grenades, explosives and cash.

The CTD said that the detained terrorists were planning to attack government office but timely action foiled the bid. The nabbed terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

