Major roads in Murree cleared as rescue operation underway

All main roads in Murree have been cleared for all types of movement as relief work continued on Sunday, a day after 23 peopled died after being trapped in cars due to heavy snowfall.

According to the ISPR, after clearance of main roads, Army engineers are now focusing on link roads.

Relief camps, medical facilities are fully operating and Army transport is plying for moving of stranded tourists to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, operations for the evacuation of snow storm stranded tourists in Murree and Galyat are in full swing by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Spokesperson of the PAF said that during the rescue operations, PAF personnel have shifted more than 100 persons, including women and children at PAF Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa. Shelter, food and medical facilities are being provided round the clock to the affected families by the rescue teams of PAF.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced financial assistance of Rs17.6 million for the heirs of those who died in the snowfall.

The decision was taken in a meeting where it was also decided that the hill station of Murree would be given to the status of a district.

Buzdar also approved the establishment of two new police stations in Murree, while officers of the ranks of additional deputy commissioner and superintendent of police will be appointed in the area with immediate effect.

The chief minister also directed officials to take action against hotels for overcharging visitors who were stuck in snow.