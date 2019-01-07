Major (retd) Langlands laid to rest

Lahore

Last rites for Major (retd) Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, a senior teacher at Atchison College, were offered on the school’s premises on Monday. Major (retd) Langlands breathed his last on January 2 at the age of 101 and was buried in Lahore’s graveyard.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, core commander and other political personalities attended the last rites.

Langlands, who has been awarded a Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and other titles such as order of British Empire, taught important political personalities including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Born on October 21, 1917, in Yorkshire, England Langlands joined the British army in 1939 and later offered to volunteer in the Indian army in 1944.

After partition, he was offered service in the Pakistan Army which he accepted. He was a Major when he retired from the army. At that time, he was granted permission to stay permanently in Pakistan by president Ayub Khan.

He was employed by Atchison College in 1954. He was posted as the principal Razmak cadet college in 1970

Share on: WhatsApp