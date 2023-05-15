Major reshuffle in NAB

ISLAMABAD – In a major reshuffle in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), two Directors of the Rawalpindi office among several Additional Directors have been transferred and posted.

According to two separate notifications issued here by anti-graft watchdog, Muhammad Rizwan Khan and Muhammad Abdullah Azam have been transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Karachi and NAB Sukkur respectively.

It says that Additional Director Asghar Khan has been transferred from the Rawalpindi office to KP, Mohammad Shoaib from Rawalpindi to Multan, and Zahir Shah from NAB Multan to Rawalpindi.

The second notification dated May 12, 2023, stated that six additional directors, one deputy director, and two assistant directors have been transferred.