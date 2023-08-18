ISLAMABAD – It is common for every government to make changes in bureaucracy as per its liking, and now the caretaker government in centre has been doing the same since it takes charge.

The new government led by PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar made a big shuffle in the bureaucracy by transferring and posting top bureaucrats.

Some of the deputy and special secretaries and senior officers are included in the fresh list of transfers and postings.

According to the list, the federal government has posted Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Secretary, Cabinet Division. Sajid Baloch, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Division.

Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Science and Technology Division, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Interior Division while Hasan Nasir Jamy, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as Secretary, Water Resources Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

Momin Agha is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Petroleum Division while Capt. (r) Muhammad Mahmood is transferred from Additional Secretary (Incharge), Petroleum Division to Additional Secretary (Incharge), National Food Security and Research Division.

Furthermore, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, who was posted as OSD, Establishment Division, has been made Secretary, Housing and Works Division. Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.

Allah Dino Khawaja has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Human Rights Division, Humaira Ahmad, is transferred and posted as Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division.

Syed Ali Murtaza, who was posted as Secretary, Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Water Resources Division, Fakhre Alam Ifran, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh.

Dawood Muhammad Bareach, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, for further posting as Chief Secretary, Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, per notification.

Shakeel Qadir Khan is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Balochistan, while Capt. (r) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq is transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad.

Mr. Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Human Rights Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Science and Technology Division.

Sarah Saeed has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Commerce Division while Eazaz Aslam Dar, Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Sohail Rajput have been directed to report to Establishment Division.

Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Yawar Hussain, Capt. (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Fareena Mazhar, Abdul Ghufran Memon also come under massive postings.

Furthermore, Mustafa Jamal Kazi has been transferred and posted as Director General, Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, and Iram Anjum Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, presently posted as Additional Auditor General, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Maritime Affairs Division.