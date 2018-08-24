Major reshuffle in army hierarchy

Karachi, Rawalpindi get new Corps Commanders

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army’s media wing, on Friday announced a reshuffle amid the military’s ranks, including the appointment of a new chief of general staff (CGS).

According to ISPR, Lt Gen Nadeem Raza has been appointed as CGS. He had been promoted to the rank of Lt Gen from Maj Gen in Dec 2016 when he was serving the army as commandant Pakistan Military Academy. Subsequently, he was made Rawalpindi Corps Commander.

The CGS is assigned the operational and intelligence matters at the General Headquarters with directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence falling under his purview.

Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza has been appointed as inspector general, Communications and IT (IG C&IT); and Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar as chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Lt Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf and Lt Gen Bilal Akbar have been appointed as commanders of Karachi Corps, Multan Corps and Rawalpindi Corps, respectively.

