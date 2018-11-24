Major reforms being introduced to revolutionize public service: Zulfi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister’s first 100 days were nearing completion, major reforms have been introduced by different ministries to bring revolutionary changes in public service while Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development takes lead in initiating and implementing Prime Minister’s 100-day reformative agenda to ensure quick redressal of issues pertaining to expatriates and their children by achieving almost all set targets.

Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfikar Bukhari said the recently installed Call Serzameen, emigrants biometric verification system, Naya Pakistan Calling and e-governance system, establishment of Qatar Visa facilitation center and strengthening of banking channels were the major inventiveness in his ministry. The digitization of departmental affairs was imperative for sustainable development of the country since most of developed countries had switched to e-culture in the last two decades, he said.

He referred to the sluggish archaic system practiced over the years in his ministry when single complaint had to move from Section Officer to Secretary, regretting only 3,000 complaints of the last year were on record. Underling benefits of e-governance he said, “I could have direct access to the affairs of my department as well as complaints of expatriates, pledging for one-day processing of the complaints especially related to overseas Pakistanis and their families.

The Ministry’s digital 24/7 complainant cell ‘Call Sarzameen’ in its office to quickly address the forwarded complaints of expatriates pertaining to the Ministry was another hallmark achieved by his ministry. Naya Pakistan Calling, he said, would provide a gateway to the professional Pakistani diaspora to share their prowess and experiences for national development, Zulfikar explained.

Currently, each Intending emigrant at the respective Protectorate of Emigrants Office was being verified/registered through emigrants biometric verification system.

All possible facilities and conducive environment would be provided to the foreign investors for the development and prosperity of the country,” he added. He said the department was taking various measures for increased use of banking channels by removing red tapes in sending remittances to boost the foreign reserves.

Share on: WhatsApp