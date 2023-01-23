Major power breakdown across Pakistan; Govt vows to restore normalcy in 12 hours

Islamabad: Due to the “system frequency” of the national grid that went down on Monday morning, a major power breakdown has been reported from the major cities in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Energy reported that according to initial reports, the system frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34 am today (Monday), causing a widespread breakdown in the power system.

It, however, assured that the recovery process was underway.

ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق آج صبح 7:34 پر نیشنل گرڈ کی سسٹم فریکوئنسی کم ہوئ جس سے بجلی کے نظام میں وسیع بریک ڈاؤن ہوا

سسٹم کی بحالی پر کام تیزی سےجاری ہے — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) January 23, 2023

Speaking at a local TV channel, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan vowed to restore “normalcy” in 12 hours.

He said that the power generation units are temporarily shut down in winter at night as an economic measure to cut fuel consumption.

“When the systems were turned on at 7:30 am this morning one by one, frequency variation was reported in the southern part of the country between Jamshoro and Dadu. There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems got shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis,” said Dastagir.

Power breakdown: Govt vows to restore ‘normalcy’ by night

In another tweet, the ministry said that the restoration of grid stations had started from Warsak, and in the last hour limited number of grids of Islamabad Supply Company (IESCO) and Peshawar Supply Company (PESCO) had been restored.

Similarly, Imran Rana, K-Electric spokesperson, also confirmed that the power breakdown had affected the territory of K-Electric too.

“However, K-Electric’s network is safe and functional. Our staff is assessing the situation and the restoration process is being initiated.”