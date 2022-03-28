Major plot-twist as PMLQ announces support to PM in no-trust motion

Islamabad: A major plot twist has occurred in Pakistani politics amidst the uncertainty caused by the no-trust motion submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Spokesperson and Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill announced in a tweet that PMLQ will support Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion.

Dr Shehbaz Gill said that the government will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as a candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister slot.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف چوہدری پرویز الہی کو وزیراعلی کے کینیڈیٹ کے طور پر سپورٹ کریں گے۔ ق لیگ نے وزیراعظم کی عدم اعتماد میں حمایت کا اعلان کر دیا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 28, 2022

The announcement comes as a response to news circulating on media suggesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to replace Chief Minister Buzdar.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also confirmed the news in a tweet and shared a picture from the meeting in which everyone could be seen in a good mood.

“All issues were settled in the meeting. PML-Q expresses confidence in PM and announces support. Chief Minister Usman Bazdar tenders his resignation to PM Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab,” Farrukh Habib said.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ pic.twitter.com/h3G3wYwX8D — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 28, 2022

No-trust motion against CM Punjab

Earlier in the day on Monday, the opposition parties submitted a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly.

The motion was signed by 122 members of PMLN and 6 members of PPP.

more to follow…