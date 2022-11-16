The United States of America has decided to capitalise on the cricketing fever by finally launching its Major Cricket League in July next year.

After years of delays, the franchise cricketing league has announced that the first event will be held from July 13th-30th with the Grand Prairie Stadium outside Dallas, Texas serving as the venue for the 18-day tournament.

“Next summer, the eyes of world cricket will be on the launch of Major League Cricket, with the stars of the game competing over three weeks of fast-paced T20 action,” Justin Geale, MLC Tournament Director, said.

“The launch of MLC will transform American cricket and provide one of the best platforms in the sport for the world’s most elite players to showcase their skills while also fast-tracking the development of domestic talent to feature in the league.”

The organisers have carefully selected the July window to avoid clashes with the Caribbean Premier League and the Hundred in England to allow major cricketing stars to register for the groundbreaking event.

Grand Prairie Stadium is also in the running to stage matches at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, which is expected to lure several big names for the inaugural season.

T20 franchise leagues are in high demand with UAE and South Africa also launching their own versions next year.

The population in America who have familiarity with cricket is growing by the day which has provided the country to throw its name in the hat as well with the next world cup set to take its popularity even further.

The USA has even managed to beguile cricketers from other countries to join their setup with Corey Anderson from New Zealand and Sami Aslam from Pakistan just two of several notable names.