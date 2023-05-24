Major General (r) Hafeezur Rehman’s appointment as PTA Chairman approved

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Major General Hafeezur Rehman as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman.

The official notification about his appointment to the coveted role is yet to be issued, however, several media reports confirmed the development.

Earlier, there were reports that the Sharif-led government will appoint Major General Hafeezur Rehman (r) as the new Member Administration in the PTA but he was picked for the top slot.

Let it be known that Rehman’s selection was made on the recommendation of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif-led committee.