The opening ceremony of the 34th National Games finally took place in Quetta but the occasion was marred by several gaffes which took the shine off the ceremony.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest of the ceremony so the disorganization by the relevant authorities should be a cause for major embarrassment.

In his opening address, the Prime Minister promised to provide every opportunity for the nation’s athletes in improving their skills.

The opening ceremony of the National Games itself took place after the team events have already concluded which rarely happens in international arenas.

Sindh’s contingent forgot their team’s flag at the hotel and had to line up without a properly identifiable insignia.

Athletes from Balochistan, meanwhile, staged a protest soon after the Prime Minister concluded his address to the athletes against “mistreatment” from their department’s management.

It’s been 15 days since trials were taken and we are still waiting to get our kits and daily allowance,” an athlete was quoted as saying.

Despite our selection, we are facing such attitude from the high-ups. We need justice, he added during an interview with a private news channel.

Pakistan Army is currently leading the charts in Quetta with WAPDA and Navy occupying the next two positions.