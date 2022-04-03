Major Faizan Ali laid to rest

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Major Faizan Ali, a resident of Abbottabad, was also martyred in a South African helicopter crash was laid to rest at his native graveyard here on Sunday.

It was attended by close relatives and large number of peoples from different walks of life with the military leadership of PMA Abbottabad.

Shaheed was the son of Ghulam Sarwar, former principal of Government Degree College No. 2 and son-in-law of Dr. Mian Amir Suhail.

Shaheed was married three years ago and had a one-year-old daughter. Two months ago, he went to Congo South Africa on a peace mission where there helicopter was crashed at Congo.