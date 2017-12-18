Major under-construction road infrastructure projects to be completed next year

Islamabad

Over half a dozen under-construction road infrastructure of National Highways Authority (NHA) would be completed next year.

The projects scheduled to be completed in 2018 include two under construction sections of Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4), Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway (M3), Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla section of Western Corridor, Lahore Eastern Bypass and Chakdara-Kalam highway, an official of NHA told APP on Wednesday.

Moreover, he said that 39 km section of Havelian-Mansehra expressway and two sections of Multan-Sukkur Motorway would also become operational next year.

The official said that three sections of the Pindi-Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) are already operational while its two reaming sections namely Gojra-Shorkot and Shorkot-Khanewal sections would become operational by August next year.

With the completion of this section, M-4 project will be accomplished and become a part of the motorway network of the country.

The official said that the completion of Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) will improve Pakistan’s vital north-south road network, promote economic growth, create employment opportunities and ensure regional connectivity.

The 285 km-long Hakla-D I Khan Motorway will be completed next year at the cost of Rs 142 billion.

He said that the project alignment starts at Hakla, near Tarnol interchange on M-1 and passes through Fateh Jhang, Mianwali, Kundal and ends at Yarak at Indus Highway (N-55). He said that the alignment of motorway passes through developing areas and its construction will generate new employment opportunities.

Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (230 km) would be completed with a cost of Rs 149 billion by April next year. Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3) had been divided into four parts and being constructed by two contractors through a joint venture of M/s China Railway 20 Group and M/s ZKB.

He said that eight interchanges, eight bridges over major roads, 35 bridges over canals, and six underpasses and 316 culverts have been constructed. The project was started in February 2016 and was to be completed in August 2018.

The 393 km six-lane Sukkur-Multan motorway is part of the eastern route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and will be completed in 2019. However its two sections would be completed by June next year.

Sukkur-Multan motorway starts at Sukkur and terminates at Multan after passing through Pano Akil, Ubauro, Ahmed East, Pirwala, Jalalpur, and 54 bridges would be built on the motorway, including a big one over river Sutlej.

The official said that work on Thakot-Havelian motorway is in full swing and the 118 kilometer project would be completed in December 2019. However, its 39 kilometer Havelian-Mansehra section would be completed in April 2018.

He said that 120-kilometer section of the motorway, part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to be completed at cost of Rs 133.98 billion.—APP