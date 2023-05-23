Major blow to PTI as Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Jamshed, Mussarat Cheema quit embattled party

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf continues to face back-to-back blows as party leaders jump ships after May 9 clashes in which civil, and military installations were attacked.

The latest members who parted ways with Imran Khan-led PTI are Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Makhdoom Ifthikhar Gillani, Jamshed Cheema, and his wife Mussarat Cheema who called it quits over the brutal attacks.

A lawyer of Cheema family members confirmed the development after meeting the two in the jail as the power couple remained behind bars amid ongoing crackdown.

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, who joined PTI after leaving PML-N, also bids goodbye as many of his party fellows decided to step back. Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, a former member of the provincial assembly from PP-267 Bahawalpur, announced his decision to jump from the sinking ship.

Sharaqpuri, Gillani, and other estranged PTI members opposed May 9 violent protests.

Earlier this week, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain parted ways with PTI over violence witnessed during PTI protests on May 9 in the aftermath of the arrest of the former premier.

More than two dozen of PTI members quit the party amid anti-army protests and narratives which was not endorsed by several seasoned politicians.