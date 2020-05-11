Major Asghar succumbs to Corona

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the Covid-19 continues to ring alarm bells in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the confirmed cases of the Corona Virus are closed to touching the 5000 figure with death toll crossing 250 mark, a major of the Pakistan Army also embraced martyrdom in the line of duty at the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham in fight against coronavirus.

It may be mentioned that more than 300 stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan had returned to the country via the Torkham border on Sunday. The returned passengers were shifted to Quarantine center in Landi Kotal for corona tests. The Shaheed major was supervising the screening process of those crossing into Pakistan.

Major Muhammad Asghar contracted the virus while performing duty of screening the people at Torkham border, an Inter- Services Public Relations communiqué said.

In his message at the twitter, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Maj-Gen Babar Iftekhar said that Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham border in fight against Covid19.“Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham border in fight against COVID-19. Evacuated to CMH Peshawar with breathing problems, was put on ventilator but succumbed to Corona Virus. There is no cause bigger than serving the nation. Our martyrs are our heroes,” tweeted Maj-Gen Babar Iftekhar.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that Pakistan armed forces have always protected the nation in difficult times.