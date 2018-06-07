Majid Al Futtaim Retail awarded approved employer status by ACCA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Pakistan and the operating arm of hypermarket chain Hyperstar in Pakistan,was awarded the ‘Approved Employer’ status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), in recognition of their support in training and development for students to work towards the ACCA professional qualification.

Majid Al Futtaim was awarded the Approved Employer status for Professional Development and the Approved Employer Platinum Status for Trainee Development, which demonstrates the company’s efforts to actively invest in their employees by providing specialist training for all staff. Majid Al Futtaim offers a series of development programmes and regular training for all employees to ensure it adheres to the highest standards of talent development.

Gyu Taeg Kim, Country Manager at Hyperstar Pakistan and Jawad Saleem, Country Finance Manager at Hyperstar Pakistan were presented with the Approved Employer certificate by Sajjeed Aslam, Head of the ACCA Pakistan and Shahid Khan, Head of Business Development at the ACCA.

GyuTaeg Kim commented on the certification, saying: “Majid Al Futtaimis a talent focused organization and we are dedicated to offer tangible and long-term career development opportunities and inspire our colleagues by providing a rewarding working environment. We strongly believe that our employees are at the heart of our business and we are committed to offer constant support to drive their professional development and ensure we retain our talent. Being awarded with the Approved Employer status in two categories by the ACCA reaffirms this commitment and reflects on our promise to create great moments for our employees everyday

Sajjeed Aslam added: “Awarding the Approved Employer status to Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Pakistan is a recognition and reward for the company’s quality of staff training and career development. We are pleased to have initiated this relationship and we look forward to grow it across Majid Al Futtaim’s other markets to support the company with recruiting and retaining the best talent.”