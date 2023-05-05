Majid Al Futtaim expands retail footprint in Pakistan with twelfth Carrefour store

Majid Al Futtaim – the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and Africa has further expanded its retail footprint in Pakistan by breaking ground for its twelfth Carrefour store in Phase 11, DHA Rahbar. Carrefour’s eleventh store in Phase 7 is currently under development, and both new stores will be operational by the end of 2023.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Umer Lodhi, Country Manager for Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, was joined by Dr.Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim, and Colonel Ali Yasir Pirzada, the Director of Joint Venture & Built, Operate, Transfer (JV & BOT), Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Dr. Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim while speaking on the occasion said, “I am delighted to be a part of this new strategic development in Pakistan.