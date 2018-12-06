Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed remembered

Islamabad

Ex Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif’s elder brother Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed remembered on his 47th death anniversary on Thursday.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed fought bravely against the enemy on December 06, 1971.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, who lost his life and embraced martyrdom in the war against India, was born on April 28, 1943 in Kunjah, a district of Gujrat. He obtained his primary education from St. Anthony School and Government College Lahore.

Ex COAS General Raheel Sharif’s brother and nephew of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Major Shabbir Sharif joined Pakistan army in 1964.

He got commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment on April 19, 1964. Major Shabbir Sharif was commander of a company of 6 Frontier Force Regiment in the war of 1971.

Major Shabbir Sharif caused huge damage to the enemy troops and tanks and embraced martyrdom on December 6, 1971.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp