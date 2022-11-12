Maj. (R) Khurram’s membership suspended by PTI

Islamabad: The party membership of senior PTI leader Major (R) Khurram Hameed Rokhri was suspended on Friday by the party for violating “party policy” and speaking on media “against PTI version without party permission”.

The development came just a day after Mr Rokhri made important revelations about “backchannel talks” between the PTI and the establishment.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Thursday, he claimed that he had met Major General Faisal Naseer–the constant target of Imran Khan’s allegations–several times to convey the PTI chairman’s messages.

Sharing the termination notice on Twitter, Mr Rokhri said: “My basic membership from PTI has been cancelled just because I spoke in favour of General Faisal Naseer and exposed all the lies of the PTI.”