Staff Reporter Islamabad

Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, the Inter-Services Public Relations announced on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Malik has been appointed as the Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan Army.

On November 5 last year, six major generals of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said.