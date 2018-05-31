Maize seeds provided to farmers in Orakzai Agency

Islamabad

Distribution of certified maize seed packages to 3,750 farmer families in Orakzai agency of FATA has begun. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) project is providing 20kg of maize seeds to each household. Untoward security situation had forced these farmers to abandon their homes and agricultural land. Now as the families continue to return to their homes, these seeds will enable the newly returned farmers to resume production of the staple crop.

The distribution of seeds will revitalize farming in the area and also become a source of improving food and nutrition security of vulnerable farmers and their families most of whom are located in remote villages of the agency. Mr Farrukh Toirov, Deputy FAO Representative in Pakistan said: “We are helping the farmers in Orakzai to resume agriculture on their land. These sustainable agriculture development initiatives will enable them to rebuild their livelihood.—INP