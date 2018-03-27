Maintenance of public parks

Through the columns of your esteemed Daily, I want to draw attention of the authorities concerned towards the poor maintenance of the public parks in Shah Faisal Colony. Public parks are the lungs of the locality, where residents come and refresh their tired and fatigued minds. But in our colony, the park is not well maintained or say, not at all maintained. It suffers due to the utter neglect of the authorities. The residents of nearby Basti are using the area as a public convenience.

Moreover, some rowdies create disturbance and do not help in the upkeep of the park. Miscreants sit and gamble here in broad daylight. In reality, the park, presently, is a safe haven for all types of evil characters. Also, park has become favourite halting place of stray cats and dogs. I hope concerned authorities will take immediate action towards this problem or parks will turn into a devil’s den and a nuisance to colony.

AIMAN FATIMAH

Karachi

