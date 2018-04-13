Most of the public parks in Karachi are being neglected and falling into disrepair due to bad maintenance. It is more upsetting as a great deal of money has been spent on their landscaping and building. A reason why children are not interested in outdoor games is the poor maintenance of public parks. Outdoor activities encourage physical development and coordination in a child and improve his/her fitness.

Apart from these outdoor activities, allow them to appreciate nature, promote wellness with Vitamin D synthesis and help them breathe in fresh air. I would like the concerned authorities to take a solemn action and supervise the staff to ensure that they are properly maintaining parks.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

Related