Most of the public parks in Karachi are being neglected and falling into disrepair due to bad maintenance. It is more upsetting as a great deal of money has been spent on their landscaping and building. A reason why children are not interested in outdoor games is the poor maintenance of public parks. Outdoor activities encourage physical development and coordination in a child and improve his/her fitness.
Apart from these outdoor activities, allow them to appreciate nature, promote wellness with Vitamin D synthesis and help them breathe in fresh air. I would like the concerned authorities to take a solemn action and supervise the staff to ensure that they are properly maintaining parks.
SAROSH SULTANA
Karachi
Maintenance of public parks
Most of the public parks in Karachi are being neglected and falling into disrepair due to bad maintenance. It is more upsetting as a great deal of money has been spent on their landscaping and building. A reason why children are not interested in outdoor games is the poor maintenance of public parks. Outdoor activities encourage physical development and coordination in a child and improve his/her fitness.