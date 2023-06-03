Maintaining unity, discipline crucial in struggle for restoring rights of IIOJK people: NC

The National Conference Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous has said that maintaining unity and discipline is must in the movement for the resto-ration of rights of people of the territory.

Shameema Firdous was addressing a meeting of the Working Committee of NC Women’s Wing at the party headquarters in Srinagar. Apart from party affairs and organizational activities, people’s prob-lems and the current political and democratic chal-lenges facing occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed in the meeting.

The NC leader said many organizations and self-styled leaders are coming to the fore to divide the voice of the people of IIOJK, but success is possible only through unity and speaking in one language. “In this case, we have to reject those elements who want to divide us into groups through various tactics,” she added.

She said that along with the restoration of de-mocracy, the struggle for the return of special privi-leges can be fought only by maintaining untiy and discipline among our ranks.

Shameema said: “Post 2015 situation has been marked by widening gender disparity in the region. Rising unemployment, development deficit and deepening uncertainty has affected everyone in the region but women are the worst sufferers of them. Prevailing political or social issues have had a dev-astating effect on the dignity and lives of women.”—KMS