Maintaining peace, law & order govt’s priorities: Afridi

Our Correspondent

Charsadda

State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi Sunday said that maintaining peace and law and order situation in the country was included in top priorities of the government. Addressing as a chief Guest during passing out parade of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Shabqadar, district Charsadda on Sunday.

He said those FC troops who lost their lives for protection of motherland are in fact our real heroes and the whole nation held their sacrifices in high esteem. He said security forces, FC and police have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism for the sake of motherland. The minister said FC will be made exemplary force by giving them training on scientific lines.

The minister lauded the role of FC for security of major sensitive installations in the country and its services for masses. On this occasion, 1172 recruits participated in the parade. Earlier, Shehryar Afridi inspected the parade and distributed trophies among outstanding recruits.

