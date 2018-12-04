Mainstreaming PWDs

PUBLIC and private entities held a series of events on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). The aim was to raise awareness amongst the people about the rights of the special persons and reminding the society and the state of their responsibilities towards the empowerment and mainstreaming of these special persons. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top political leadership vowed in their messages to take requisite steps to provide them equal opportunities in employment and education.

According to the latest census, PWDs constitute just 0.48 per cent of the country’s total population which is far less than the 1998 census. As certain segments of society including the political parties have raised concerns on these figures, it is time that a campaign is launched to ensure that every single person with a disability stands counted. A reliable data on PWDs will in fact provide guidance to the federal and provincial governments to frame their policies accordingly and ensure their mainstreaming with nobody left behind. A holistic law dealing with the welfare and mainstreaming of PWDs can be a great leap forward as the existing law is outdated and deals only with their employment. The law should envisage measures that ensure inclusion and empowerment of the special persons who in fact deserve our special attention and care. Such a piece of legislation not only give representation to the PWDs in parliament so that they could raise voice for their rights but it should also include other steps aimed at providing them better education and health facilities besides addressing their accessibility issues. It will be unfair not to appreciate the efforts made by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the welfare of special children as it has established about thirteen special schools in various cities which are providing quality education to these children using modern audio, visual teaching techniques along with parent counselling. Private sector also needs to be forthcoming and contribute in a big manner in such sacred causes. Public places and buildings need to be made fully accessible to the special people. Besides ensuring job quota, special quota should also be fixed for them in scholarships. In fact both the federal and provincial governments should allocate a targeted budget every year for them.

