Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has quite rightly and emphatically stated that mainstreaming of FATA as per popular aspirations of the local tribes is essential for development and enduring stability in the region.

The COAS also inaugurated two mega projects in South Waziristan Agency including Agriculture Park at Wana and a Market at Makeen. Both these projects have been executed by Pakistan Army Engineers and both facilities are part of socio-economic uplift programme for FATA region. Agriculture Park Wana comprises multiple components including Pine Nut Processing Plant, 1000 ton capacity Cold Storage Facility, Warehouses, godowns and as many as 128 shops and Makeen Market Complex has still larger number of 728 shops, allied facilities as well as a children park.

Addressing the gathering of the tribal elders afterwards, according to media, Army Chief duly acknowledged tribal brethren for their full support and cooperation to the army and their resolve also to maintain and strengthen the gains, having lived through very difficult times during terror and kinetic operations against terrorists, we now are in the phase of stability and development. Tribal elders present on the occasion thanked Pak Army for restoring peace and undertaking development works as well and quite firmly and categorically stated that the tribes stand with the army in the journey towards enduring peace and stability in the tribal areas.

It is quite appreciable as well as commendable that the Pakistan Army alongside working for restoration of peace and stability by eliminating militants, extremist and terrorist elements is also undertaking various development works in tribal areas for socio-economic uplift of the local people and returning to their normal life at the earliest possible.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

