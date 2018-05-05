Mainstreaming FATA, key to its prosperity

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

SPEAKING in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced that the process of bringing the tribal areas into the national mainstream will be completed in next four weeks i.e., before the end of PML-N government’s tenure. “The process for mainstreaming FATA in the light of recommendations of the committee would be completed within the next four weeks time (before May 31), in consultation with all the opposition parties and the stakeholders. All institutions of the country are committed to bring FATA into political mainstream,” he said, adding that there were no two opinions over this issue. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that all political parties will support implementation of the reforms. He vowed that local bodies’ elections in FATA will be held by October this year so that the people living in those areas could get their representation.

Last month, the Senate had approved the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2018 unanimously, aimed at bringing the people of Fata into the mainstream in accordance with their wishes and aspirations. JUI tried to throw spanner in the works, but the House rejected amendments proposed by JUI-F’s Naeema Kishwar and passed the bill. Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah demanded that FATA merger bill be presented in House in next session. In January 2018, the National Assembly (NA) had earlier passed the bill extending the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court (SC) and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), one of the reforms that paved the way for a merger of the Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bill was presented in the House by Law and Justice Minister Mahmood Bashir Virk.

Life in FATA is currently regulated by the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), according to which jirgas accord punishments in civil and criminal cases on the basis of their own traditions and beliefs while the state assumes a limited role. With a political agent as the judicial authority, criminal and civil cases are decided by him. Earlier, the move to extend jurisdiction was rejected by the opposition as it was perceived to be a delaying tactic by the government to avoid the FATA merger in a bid to appease its coalition partners, the JUI-F and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), who opposed it. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had stressed the need for FATA to maintain an “independent identity” and believed that any decision regarding its future must be taken in accordance with the wishes of its residents. It appears that Prime Minister Khaqan Abbassi has rejected their narrative.

The PM termed the mainstreaming of FATA a must for its long term progress and prosperity. He asserted that the government was working to achieve the task in line with the aspirations of the tribal people. Earlier, the bill could not be moved because of the opposition of two of the PML-N government’s allies, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F. Most observers had then criticised the government at that time for giving in to the vested electoral interest of the JUI-F to retain its clout in FATA. Meanwhile, there was a positive development that the PM went to NWA with the CoAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior civilian and military officials. Symbolically the visit underlined the wish and desire of the government to take over the administration of FATA after security has largely been restored by the military’s efforts.

The incumbent government is about to end its tenure, and it is hoped that Prime Minister will fulfills his promise, which he made on the floor of the assembly. It has to be mentioned that the federal cabinet, Senate and National Assembly had already approved the report of the committee, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also endorsed the merger plan. In addition, the mainstream political parties and an overwhelming majority of the tribal population were also demanding implementation of the report. The JUI-F and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, coalition partners of PML-N in the centre, have been opposing the merger plan. On December 14, 2016, the KP Assembly had adopted a resolution proposing a FATA-KP merger that would help rehabilitate and reconstruct the infrastructure including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had been trying to delay the implementation on one pretext or another.

It has to be mentioned that the FCRs were remnants of British Raj framed in 1890 by which the tribal areas were administered through political agents. Under this system, if an individual of a tribe commits a crime, the entire tribe is penalized, which negates the very concept of justice. The political leaders of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were allowed to join political parties with the extension of political parties order in 2011 for the first time in its history. Had they been part of mainstream politics, it would not have been possible for the extremists’ outfits to aid or abet foreign militants to create problems for Pakistan.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.