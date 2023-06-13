Mainly very hot, humid weather expected in country

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust with thunderstorm and rain with isolated hailstorm is likely in Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East Balochistan and lower Sindh. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning. Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty, Gilgit sixteen, Murree fifteen and Muzafarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Shopian, Leh and Baramula while partly cloudy in Jammu, Pulwama and Anantnag. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh seven, Pulwama fifteen and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.

Meanwhile the Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the province however, partly cloudy weather is likely during the evening.—INP