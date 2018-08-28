Mainly hot weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. According to the official of Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Muhammad Farooq said that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a party cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 43 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 29 Centigrade degrees were recorded on Monday. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

The Peshawar Met Office Monday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from next 24 to 48 hours. However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Upper and lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda.—APP

