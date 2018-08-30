Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persist

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to an official of PMD, Imran Ahmed said,”Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country.”

However, rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir, he added.

The official said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, trough westerly wave still present over northern areas of the country.

Rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Kalat divisions and Kashmir he said.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country, however, rain occurred in Barkhan and Kasur during last 24 hours.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi, Bhakkar, Noorpurthal 43°C, Sukkur, Rohri 42°C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp