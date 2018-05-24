Mainly hot, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain

thundershower with gusty winds occurred at few places in Malakand division.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was: KP: Kalam, Drosh, Chitral 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remained: Chhor 47°C,Turbat,

Sukkur 46°C, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Lasbella, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad 45°C, Karachi 43°C, Lahore 42°C,

Faisalabad, Multan 41°C, Islamabad, Peshawar 37°C, Muzaffarabad 35°C, Quetta

29°C, Chitral 28°C, Gilgit 27°C and Murree 25°C.—APP