Mainly hot, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Tuesday.

While dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. During past 24 hour weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.However, rain (mm) recorded in Mirkhani 10, Muzaffarabad 05, Chakwal, Joharabad 03, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Peshawar and Gujrat 01.

Today’s recorded highest maximum temperature’s (°C): Sibbi, Turbat 45°C, Shaheed Banazirabad 44°C and Dadu 43°C.—APP