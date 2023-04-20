Mainly hot, dry weather expected

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded. Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta fifteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Shopian and Baramulla while dry and partly cloudy in Jammu. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh one, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade. Meanwhile Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, dust raising and gusty winds were predicted in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana.—INP