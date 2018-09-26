Mainly dry weather with rain at isolated places predicted

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while , rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Zhob, Quetta divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Wednesday. Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain fall recorded during last 24 hours : Balakot 16 mm, Parachinar 3mm, Lower Dir 2mm, Astore 1mm, Hunza and Skardu Trace. Highest temperature recorded :Sibbi 41°C, Turbat 40 C, Shaheed Benazirabad 40°C. The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, highest maximum temperature 41 centigrades and lowest minimum 25 centigrades were forecast. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

