Mainly dry weather to prevail in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while, light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Malakand division and upper FATA. A westerly wave is affecting northeastern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and FATA.

However, weather remained dry in other parts of the country. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Bhakkar 32mm, Shorkot 17mm, Layyah 14mm, Lahore (University of Punjab 10mm, A/P, PBO 09mm), Jhang 09mm, T.T.Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur 08mm, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar 05mm, D.G.Khan 03mm, Sialkot (A/P 02mm, City 01mm), Sargodha (A/P 01mm, City Trace), Multan, Bahawalpur, M.B.Din, Gujrat.—APP