Mainly dry weather to persist in KP

The meteorological department on Friday predicted mainly dry weather for most districts of the province with isolated rain and wind in hilly areas.

The isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm was likely to prevail over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Sunny weather was expected in most parts of the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region during the next 24 hours.

National Agromet Centre had also advised farmers to complete harqvesting of wheat crops timely and plan activitiesq.—APP