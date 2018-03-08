Mainly dry weather to prevail; rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is likely to grip most plain areas and cold weather is expected in upper parts of country during next 24 hours. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob divisions and upper FATA during this time span.

Dry continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country on Thursday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most plain areas and cold in upper parts of the country.—APP